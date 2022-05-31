Preparing warm welcome for refugees

Wanaka Rotary Club co-ordinator John Milburn is helping co-ordinate winter supplies for former Colombian refugees settling in Invercargill. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Six refugee families will be prepared for winter thanks to the support of community groups from Otago and Southland.

The New Zealand Red Cross Invercargill settlement team and Wanaka Rotary Club are collecting winter clothing and bedding for former Colombian refugees settling in Invercargill.

Refugees coming from warmer climates rarely have adequate resources for the cold winters in Central Otago and Southland.

Rotary Club co-ordinator John Milburn said he was delighted to assist with this initiative.

"What a wonderful way to give to folk who will benefit from these items," he said.

Red Cross volunteer team lead Darren Frazer said they were grateful for Rotary’s help.

"We know that this experience isn’t available for those outside settlement centres such as Invercargill.

"Partnering with organisations in other places like Wanaka enables local people there to also to take part in welcoming former refugees into our communities," he said.

Mr Frazer said the items contributed made a significant difference.

"A warm jacket means that someone can leave their home and go to an English-speaking class in winter. This allows them the skills to go on and find a job."

In a normal year, pre Covid-19, the Red Cross Invercargill settlement team supported as many as 90 Colombians settling into their new lives.

Three of the six families expected this year have already arrived in the country.

-- aspen.bruce@odt.co.nz