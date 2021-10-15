Second arts festival ready to go

Toi Festival co-directors Sophie Lane (left) and Zoe Hawkins, of Wanaka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Despite Covid-19 restrictions there is strong interest in Wanaka’s second Toi Festival of arts and design, which opens tonight .

Wanaka creatives Sophie Lane and Zoe Hawkins are masterminding the three-day festival, which was conceived and introduced last year by Lake Wanaka Tourism to banish the post-Covid blues.

Ms Lane said all tickets for tomorrow night’s guest speaker function, Design Debunked, had been sold.

From 2pm tomorrow, artists, buskers and working artists will be performing on Wanaka’s streets and a group of retailers will be hosting presentations.

The festival also includes a tour of six artist studios spread around Hawea, Albert Town and Wanaka.

Last-minute tweaks had occurred to comply with Alert Level 2 restrictions but no vaccine passports were necessary this month, she said.

The festival has a working group of 20 people assisting with daily events and long-term strategy.

‘‘We want to make Wanaka a cool, creative destination outside of being a place to come and do really cool sports,’’ Ms Lane said.