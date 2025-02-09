Team seeking to bring back Godzone race

Richie McCaw and Rob Nichol of Team iSPORT pack-rafting in Jackson Bay, during Godzone 2022. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wānaka multisporter Richie McCaw, a celebrated former All Blacks captain, has joined a new team to bring back the Godzone Adventure Race in the next 12 months.

The Pure Adventure Charitable Trust also includes New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol, world champion adventure racer Sophie Hart, One NZ GODZONE race director Adam Fairmaid, triathlete Michele Frey, AWS Legal lawyer and representative rugby coach Damien Pine and Southland adventure racers Chris Stewart and David (Ginge) Burnett.

McCaw and his Olympian Black Sticks hockey player wife Gemma have competed in many adventure races since they retired from playing rugby and hockey, respectively.

The couple and their two young daughters recently moved from Christchurch to a new home near the Hawea River.

Godzone is a multi-day event, usually about 650km long.

Teams of four athletes trek, run, bike, abseil and paddle to the finish line.

The Godzone went into hiatus two years ago.

Mr Nichol said most of the trustees had raced Godzone "and got so much out of the event on a personal and sporting level that we wanted to see it return to continue the legacy."

McCaw said it was a "gruelling and rewarding challenge and has impacted my life in so many ways and continues to be an inspiration".