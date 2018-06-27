Two car crash in Wanaka

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Mark Price

Four people, and a dog, who were the occupants of two cars that collided Wanaka this afternoon were uninjured in the accident.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Aubrey and Beacon Point Rds about 4.30pm.

Constable Deane Harbison said the driver of a Subaru car, heading east, went through a give way sign and was hit by a Nissan car travelling north on Beacon Point Rd.

The Wanaka Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John attended.

It was earlier reported that one person was injured.