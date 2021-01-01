Under-age drinking, damage mar Wanaka New Year

Unruly behaviour led to five arrests during Wanaka’s New Year's Eve celebrations.

A police spokeswoman said three people were arrested for disorder, one person for drug related offending, and another was a warrant to arrest.

Police also noticed there many youths drinking alcohol unsupervised this week, as well as a lot of property damage.

Across the rest of Otago and Southland, it was all "pretty quite", she said.

A police spokeswoman last night called the under-age drinking "prolific" and said the alcohol appeared to be supplied by parents, which was "very disappointing".