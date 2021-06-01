Tuesday, 1 June 2021

2.25 pm

Wanaka paraglider faces charges over alleged unauthorised flights

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    A Wanaka man has been charged after allegedly offering tourists tandem paragliding flights he was not authorised to provide.

    The 31-year-old paraglider pilot was charged with operating a paraglider for reward without the appropriate certificate and for using a paraglider without a current warrant of fitness.

    The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched the investigation in November last year after concerns were raised about the pilot.

    CAA deputy chief executive Dean Winter said the commercial adventure aviation sector had developed a strong safety record and it was important that it was maintained.

    ‘‘By bringing these charges the Civil Aviation Authority is working to protect tourists who rightly expect an exciting but safe adventure flight,’’ he said.

    ‘‘Taking this prosecution also helps maintain a level playing field for the hard-working adventure aviation operators who do the right thing.’’ 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter