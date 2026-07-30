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Rural LifeJuly 30

Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility

The strong wool market will face its next test at the national auction in Christchurch on July 30 after a sudden drop below $7 a kilogram ended a dream run.
Tim Cronshaw
Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility
Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility
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Rural LifeJuly 30

Teen dairy cattle fitter takes skills from Canada to an European young breeders school

Canterbury teen Patrick Aitken is in North America preparing for the trip of a lifetime at the European Young Breeders School in Belgium next year.
Tim Cronshaw
Teen dairy cattle fitter takes skills from Canada to an European young breeders school
Teen dairy cattle fitter takes skills from Canada to an European young breeders school
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DairyJuly 29

Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago

The cows are back home on a South Otago prison and inmates training for a brighter future will help deliver their calves soon.
Shawn McAvinue
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Rural PeopleJuly 29

Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago

Katie Willocks, of Balclutha, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards.
Shawn McAvinue
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago