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Rural LifeJuly 30

Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt

Farmers are swinging between paying more debt off and adding more land to their farms on the back of strong meat and milk prices.
Tim Cronshaw
Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt
Big farmer spend quickly follows $1.4b of repaid debt
Rural LifeJuly 30

Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility

The strong wool market will face its next test at the national auction in Christchurch on July 30 after a sudden drop below $7 a kilogram ended a dream run.
Tim Cronshaw
Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility
Christchurch auction’s sharp price drop for strong wool raises concerns of further volatility
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DairyJuly 29

Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago

The cows are back home on a South Otago prison and inmates training for a brighter future will help deliver their calves soon.
Shawn McAvinue
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Rural PeopleJuly 29

Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago

Katie Willocks, of Balclutha, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards.
Shawn McAvinue
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago
Cleaning sheep and cattle yards of manure “easy money” in South Otago