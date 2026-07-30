Canterbury teen Patrick Aitken is in North America preparing for the trip of a lifetime at the European Young Breeders School (EYBS) in Belgium next year. The Tai Tapu 17-year-old is working in Ontario after stints closer to home at Cresslands Farms and learning about showing dairy cows at Tahora Farms from the age of 13. Since then, he has become a sought-after fitter, working at shows throughout Australasia. As this year’s winner of the Lenslea Trophy, he is planning to go to the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin before heading for the Belgium school with a New Zealand team under the guidance of manager Kate Scheepers. Ella Pirie PhotographyCanterbury fitter Patrick Aitken is developing his dairy cow showing skills for a stint at a European school next year. Photo: Ella Pirie Photography In the team are Palmerston North’s Haylee Baker, Morrinsville’s Jacoba Gread, Thames’ Ella Pirie, Hāwera’s Paige Taylor and Ōpunake’s Riley Taylor. The team was selected after a panel reviewed applications and interviewed candidates to select the final six. The school is deemed the world’s premier dairy youth development programme, attracting about 200 participants throughout the world each year. In the meantime, he is building on his experience at Mount Elgin Dairy Farm in Canada’s Guelph. Patrick said he was getting a lot out of carrying out farm duties on the farm and working closely with their show cattle. “I am very fortunate to be working alongside their herdsmen Josh Kahn and Alex Chabot who have been very welcoming and have already taught me heaps as well as furthering my connections here in Canada. I am loving the high level of care of the cows and learning how they get cow diets correct leading up to the summer show here in Ontario.’’ The connection arose from contacts provided to him by North Otago breeder Nathan Bayne, from Busybrook Holsteins, who buys embryos from Canada. During this time he will attend the World Dairy Expo as well as many events and shows in Canada. “Taking this step to come to Canada will be a massive asset when attending EYBS in Belgium as it will give me exposure to top-level talent in terms of fitting, leading [and other skills]. I am looking forward to attending the school as it will provide me with different insights into farming in different parts of the world. It will also helping my fitting abilities as I will see different ways of doing this that can help me in my work.’’ Patrick is expecting little relief, or sleep, from a jam-packed schedule, but wants to do his best. “It has definitely been an honour to be chosen as it means that Holstein NZ believes that I will be apart of the future of the breed.’’ The team will be in Belgium for about 10 days. “I understand there is one night you get billeted out with a local family and I think I will definitely be calling on Google Translate as the families don’t tend to speak any English. This trip will open up so many opportunities and afterwards will give me the skills to bring back home and pass onto other young breeders wanting to follow the same path.’’ He knows most of the team members despite being the only South Island representative and is looking forward to making deeper connections with young people on his wave length. Patrick said he was fortunate to be based at Cresslands for six weeks before leaving for Canada. This included gaining further knowledge in areas often outside of his previous experience. “This was mostly tractor driving. I would say I’m definitely a cow man. Tractors and me don’t get on super well, but learning about them more definitely helped that relationship.’’ [Missing Credit]Seventeen-year-old Patrick Aitken, from Tai Tapu in Canterbury, discovered his love for showing through his involvement with Tahora Farms from the age of 13. Photo: Supplied Growing up on a lifestyle block, he had pet lambs which sparked a farming interest. Close ties with the Geddes family at Tahora were made at an early stage. “I couldn’t seem to get my fix of farming with our small property, so I begged Mum to ask the Geddes if I could start milking there. The only requirement was how tall I was, as I was only 13 and needed to be able to reach the cups. I was very fortunate Dean took me under his wing and had no idea what my future would look like.’’ Milking the cows evolved to handling young cows so they got used to being led by a halter and then washing and preparing them for Tahora’s Party at the Pub Sale. He started attending shows initially locally, then around the country and into Australia and finally Canada. Patrick said he had a passion for showing cows. “I live for the shows, seeing cows hit the ring with full udders and big fills, and when they are looking their absolute best, clipped to perfection, really gives me a kick. It’s the attention to detail that makes the champions. The camaraderie in the industry is unreal I have made so many mates and look where it has got me today.’’ Preparing dairy cows for the show ring includes clipping their coats. While this can be the least favourite part for exhibitors and their teams, as the hair can cause itchiness, he has always enjoyed clipping. “My fitting journey has begun to change recently as I have gone from being the boy clipping legs and heads to now clipping stings as the head fitter. My most recent job was fitting for Gorbro Holsteins in Australia. This was the first time I had to clip a large string for a prestigious breeder. Although the stakes were high I was glad to be in the position.’’ His eventual goal is to return home and start his own herd, working his way to a sharemilking role. “I am fortunate to be connected with the best in the industry in New Zealand and want to be able to breed and show cattle of my own in the future to the highest level.’’ That is in the future, and the Belgium school is the focus now. Held in Battice, the event focuses on dairy cattle preparation and presentation including clipping, fitting, showmanship, judging and animal care, while also providing invaluable networking and leadership opportunities. Ms Scheepers will act as the chaperone after attending the school in 2023. She said the school helped develop her leadership skills, broaden her knowledge and introduce her to lifelong friends from around the world. “All of us who went took away some really good learnings,” she said. “If the team go over with the mindset that no matter your skill level there’s always something to learn, they’ll get so much out of it.” A major fundraising and sponsorship campaign has started to help cover flights, accommodation, food and programme costs.