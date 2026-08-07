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Rural LifeAugust 7

Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients

A Christchurch startup growing fruit and nut cells in a laboratory is stepping up production next year towards a commercial launch.
Tim Cronshaw
Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients
Christchurch startup branches out to commercial goal of lab-grown fruit and nut ingredients
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North OtagoAugust 6

‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer

“It's been one hell of a two years.” That is how Waianakarua woman Henrietta Purvis describes the period from August 8, 2024, when she broke her neck in a farm quad-bike crash to her recovery from a stem cell transplant a year later.
Sally Rae
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
DairyAugust 5

Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition

For the first time, the top prize in the Holstein Friesian New Zealand Otago Progeny Competition has a joint winner.
Shawn McAvinue
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Rural PeopleAugust 5

Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles

Shawn McAvinue spends five minutes talking to dairy farm owner and cattle breeder Katy Button, of Port Molyneux in the Catlins.
Shawn McAvinue
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles