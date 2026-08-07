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Rural LifeAugust 7

Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes

A new Canterbury solar farm is being plugged in to generate electricity for 6000 homes at a cost of $50 million as another massive project in the MacKenzie Country nears approval.
Tim Cronshaw
Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes
Canterbury’s $50m solar farm about to be turned on to generate power for 6000 homes
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North OtagoAugust 6

‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer

“It's been one hell of a two years.” That is how Waianakarua woman Henrietta Purvis describes the period from August 8, 2024, when she broke her neck in a farm quad-bike crash to her recovery from a stem cell transplant a year later.
Sally Rae
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
DairyAugust 5

Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition

For the first time, the top prize in the Holstein Friesian New Zealand Otago Progeny Competition has a joint winner.
Shawn McAvinue
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Rural PeopleAugust 5

Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles

Shawn McAvinue spends five minutes talking to dairy farm owner and cattle breeder Katy Button, of Port Molyneux in the Catlins.
Shawn McAvinue
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles