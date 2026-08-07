[SUBS: EMBARGOED UNTIL 6 AM, AUGUST 6] A Christchurch startup growing fruit and nut cells in a laboratory is stepping up production next year towards a commercial launch. Rather than waiting for fruit or nuts to grow on a tree, Forever Harvest is creating cultured cells with targeted nutrients, flavours or functional benefits. So far the cellular horticulture company has worked with more than 25 fruits and nuts and, after experimenting with two litre liquid systems, will focus commercially on citrus fruits and almonds. Creating cell lines can take four months to just over a year and once placed in a liquid tank can be doubled every four days. Chief executive Mick Riley said the company was making good progress towards eventually supplying cell lines and the growing system to major multinational food and ingredient businesses. Corporations would grow fruit and nut ingredients in big liquid bioreactors on site as a back-up for tree-growing fruit and nuts to secure supplies, he said. "There is no seasonality, no pesticides or residues and there’s reduced water, no land use and you can grow it in places nature can’t like desert and arid regions or in space even. We are right on the precipice of cellular horticulture. So it’s a new way to grow fruit and nut ingredients.’’ [Missing Credit]Fruit cells grown using cellular horticulture by Christchurch startup Forever Harvest. Photo: Supplied Major benefits were developing climate and disease-resilient ingredients for year-round supply. "So rather being at the mercy of price volatility shocks they can instead have this as a reliable and consistent supply of fruit and nut ingredients. Why we are focusing on citrus is because there’s this big disease, citrus greening, which they can’t get a cure for and it’s destroyed the Florida citrus industry and now it’s in Brazil so if we can produce citrus on site and on demand they have much more control.’’ He said “food-safe’’ ingredient samples of up to one kilogram were produced during the pilot, often freeze-dried, and tested by partners, including almond ingredients for milk. The next stage was to increase volumes using liquid bioreactors to produce 10 kilograms to 100kg next year. "By then we hope to have a partner on board who would incorporate that into an early run of a product at regional scale. We think we can do that and by 2029 we are proposing our first commercial launch of a product.’’ A pre-seed investment round closed at $1.2 million last February, led by Sprout Agritech investment. Further capital raising is likely for seed money next year and a series A round in 2029 for a commercial launch, with partners brought in to the business. "We need the partner to prove we have commercial traction, but we need venture capital money and it will be millions of dollars.’’ Mr Riley is among three finalists named today [Aug 6] in the commercialisation rising star category of the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards. UnrestrictedCellular horticulture by Christchurch startup Forest Harvest. Photo: Supplied Forever Harvest takes a tiny bit of fruit tissue such as the flesh of an orange and puts it on a solid medium to multiply. Temperature and light is manipulated to change the growth conditions and alter cell characteristics for the likes of higher flavonoids or protein until it is ready to be put into liquid culture. Mr Riley said this was being carried out without gene editing or genetic modification to stress out the cells to produce desired compounds. Once ready, the sample is cryopreserved — frozen — to produce a bank of cells. They are placed in a large liquid tank filled with natural hormones, sugars and signals — bypassing the tree — to produce a broth and then an ingredient when liquid is removed. Mr Riley said a promising almond line responding negative to allergen tests had been identified as a result of altering growth conditions to remove a protein sub-unit. The venture arose from research to create better fruit at the Bioeconomy Science Institute at Lincoln University about five years ago and started last February. International companies have shown immediate interest, particularly for its flavonoids in oils to find a new way to produce flavours and its natural qualities so they can move away from synthetic compounds. Mr Riley, who has a background in technology transfer and commercialisation, combined with technical co-founder Dr Jan Grant to form a team and guide the business to its pre-seed raise. He said four companies probably in the same field globally as them were largely producing coffee and cocoa ingredients or extracting specific compounds from growing fruit and nut tissue as opposed to whole ingredients. Among other Christchurch finalists in KiwiNet Awards are University of Canterbury students Zac Hemmings for his Cluttr platform and Mark Campbell for an innovation protecting light sensitive people. Dr Jake Campbell was recognised for insulin drug work and Professor Matthew Watson, both also from the university, for driving new industries towards a lower-emissions future. KiwiNet chief executive Dr James Hutchinson said the 18 finalists were the standout performers in the research commercialisation sector who’s innovations were improving lives, strengthening industries and growing the economy. The winners will be announced on October 8.