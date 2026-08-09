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North OtagoAugust 6

‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer

“It's been one hell of a two years.” That is how Waianakarua woman Henrietta Purvis describes the period from August 8, 2024, when she broke her neck in a farm quad-bike crash to her recovery from a stem cell transplant a year later.
Sally Rae
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
‘Hell of a two years’: From broken neck to rare blood cancer
Rural PeopleAugust 5

Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles

Shawn McAvinue spends five minutes talking to dairy farm owner and cattle breeder Katy Button, of Port Molyneux in the Catlins.
Shawn McAvinue
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles
Catlins dairy-beef heifer wins best on fork and marbling titles
Rural PeopleAugust 5

Beet for cattle; swede and kale for sheep in Central Otago

Sheep and beef farmer Tom Waldron, of the Styx, talks about his winter crops.
Shawn McAvinue
Beet for cattle; swede and kale for sheep in Central Otago
Beet for cattle; swede and kale for sheep in Central Otago
Rural PeopleJuly 29

A move from mentoring young farmers to managing a state-owned breeding operation

The final day of work for Jeff Farm stock manager Henry Smith is tomorrow.
Shawn McAvinue
A move from mentoring young farmers to managing a state-owned breeding operation
A move from mentoring young farmers to managing a state-owned breeding operation