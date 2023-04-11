Ann-Kristin Loferski. Photo: supplied

A West Otago dairy trainee is on a path to reach her full potential in the dairy industry.

The 2023 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Southland and Otago dairy trainee of the year is Ann-Kristin Loferski.

Born and raised in Germany, she came to New Zealand on a working holiday in 2018.

Her first jobs in New Zealand included harvesting kumara and working on a dairy farm.

"I fell in love with the cows after the first milking."

The plan had been to return to Germany to study medicine, until a dairy farmer she worked for offered to sponsor her "and I’ve progressed ever since".

She was in her third year working for Cottesbrook Dairy in Crookston, where she was a herd manager and had the responsibility for the calf-rearing programme.

"I love to see the calves progress and reach their potential."

She had completed two level-three Primary ITO modules and was now working on a level-four dairy programme.

She had enjoyed learning about different systems from online video channels like "The Once A Day Farmer", and had appreciated the teaching and support of Cottesbrook Dairy owner Matt Haugh and farm manager Hendrik de Vries.

Her goals included progressing in the dairy industry, potentially into a co-management position on the farm, and would one day like to own her own herd as a sharemilker.

In her spare time, she was the secretary of the West Otago Young Farmers club and a member of the West Otago Lions Club.

"I also like going camping in my campervan on my weekends and I play social volleyball on Mondays to let of some steam."

Miss Loferski also won three merit awards for practical skills, farming knowledge and communication and industry involvement.

She encouraged farmers to enter the awards.

"Just do it — you’ll gain so much."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz