Andrew Yule

The Southern Man Cattle Sale "exceeded expectations" last week, the organiser says.

PGG Wrightson cattle sale co-ordinator Andrew Yule, of Invercargill, said about 1300 straight beef steers and heifers, a mix of traditional and exotic breeds, were offered at a "good, solid sale" on Wednesday.

"We were very happy."

Angus steers were bought for between $2.90 to $3.10 per kg.

The weight of the Angus steers on offer ranged between 350kg to 430kg.

Hereford steers sold for about $2.90 per kg.

Exotic steers, such as Simmental and Charolais, sold for between $2.90 and $3.00 per kg.

Heifers, both traditional and exotic breeds, sold for between $2.70 and $2.80 a kg.

Some regular buyers did not come this year, due to a lack of feed in some areas, mostly Otago.

The buyers, including some online in Canterbury, bought all of the cattle on offer.

"There was enough buyers to mop up the yarding of cattle."

Prices paid were similar to last year despite the schedule prices being lower.

The second day of the sale of about 700 diary beef cattle on Friday "exceeded our expectation by quite a bit".

The breeds of the heifers and steers on offer were Hereford Friesian, Angus Friesian and Murray Grey Friesian.

All of the dairy cattle on offer sold.

The better Hereford Friesian steers sold for between $2.70 and $2.90 per kg.

Angus Friesian steers sold for between $2.80 and $3.00 per kg, he said.

Prices paid for heifers ranged between $2.60 and $2.75 per kg.

Many of the dairy cattle were bought online via the Bidr platform.

"It was very popular with people outside the province."