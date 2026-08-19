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Rural Events
Rural Events
Rural EventsAugust 19

Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time

A hands-on wool education experience was given to the dozen pupils at a Strath Taieri primary school.
Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time
Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time
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Rural EventsAugust 19

Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash

For the first time, North Otago Centre dog trialists Lloyd Smith and his son-in-law Scott Hunter will be in the same team when they compete for transtasman test honours next week.
Shawn McAvinue
Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash
Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash
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Rural EventsAugust 13

Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland

Demand was strong for in-lamb ewes near Gore last week, an agent says.
Shawn McAvinue
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland
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Rural EventsAugust 12

Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday

Entries have closed for the 11th annual Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials near Gore.
Shawn McAvinue
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday