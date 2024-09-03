Camaraderie name of the game

REPORT & PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Team manager Mel Young lines up with her Southland Girls’ High School B team players (from left) Milly Watkinson, Lily Erskine, Isla Baron, Ella Erskine, Pippa Jordan, and (front) Charlotte Fenton and Mya O’Connor waiting to sub back on for their game at the Audrey Timlin Secondary Schoolgirls Tournament in Invercargill yesterday.

Hockey Southland is hosting the tier three national tournament, which began yesterday and runs until Friday, at the ILT Invercargill Turf.

Thirteen teams from around the South Island and one team from Tauranga are competing.

Invercargill Hockey Association operations manager Andre Reynolds said he was was keen for all the students to go out and enjoy their games of hockey and leave Invercargill having had a great experience.