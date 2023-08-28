NZ Seniors, Veterans Chess Champs held in city for first time

Invercargill player Edward Lee (left) and Hamish Gold, of Dunedin, concentrate during a game during the last round of the New Zealand Seniors & Veterans Chess Championships yesterday in Invercargill. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Concentration, strategy, skills — and victory.

Last week Invercargill held the New Zealand Seniors & Veterans Chess Championships for the first time, at Ascot Park Hotel.

Organiser and chief arbiter Richie Christie said seven rounds were played by the 15 competitors over four days.

New Zealand’s No1-ranked player Ben Hague was crowned the senior winner (over 50) and both Anthony Carpinter and Gordon Morrell as the veterans winners (over 65).

"It is a very social event ... We have 15 players from across the country who came here to compete, which for Invercargill is quite good.

"Last year it had the same numbers of players in Auckland."

To have the event, which was supported by ILT, in the city was exciting as the Invercargill Chess Club had returned to full form six years ago.

However, it was affected once again by Covid, he said.

He hoped to host the national championship in 2026, which was also the 150th anniversary of the club, Mr Christie said.

"We want Invercargill on the chess map."

