Police investigating 'unexplained' deaths in Te Anau

The deaths of two people in a Te Anau home are being treated as unexplained as police carry out an investigation.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to an address in Te Anau on Friday last week where two people were found dead.

Emergency services attended and completed a scene examination, and as of Monday afternoon, both deaths were being treated as unexplained.

An investigation has been launched to piece together how they died.

"Police are in contact with the family of the deceased and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

"Members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next two days [and] more information will be released when we are in a position to do so," the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Te Anau and Invercargill were called to the scene at about 11.10am.

A hazmat command unit was also sent to the scene.

Inquiries were ongoing.

