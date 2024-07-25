110 years ... and counting

Tisbury Hall committee chair Nat Byers is ready to celebrate the hall's 110th birthday celebrations with a community celebration on August 3.

If walls could talk, Tisbury Hall could tell many tales about visiting movie stars, country dances, returned servicemen, wedding parties, birthdays and 110 years of school concerts.

Tisbury Hall committee chairman Nat Byers said the hall had a stay of execution four years ago and would celebrate its 110th birthday on August 3.

The hall sat relatively unused for many years and it had reached the point where the community thought it should be sold, he said.

But after long discussions, it was agreed the hall deserved one last chance to take its place as the hub of the Tisbury community.

"We decided against selling," Mr Byers said.

"[We thought] let’s give the hall another go and see if we can get it back up and running again.

"The community needs something that is theirs, that they can have a bit of pride in."

For the past four years, committee and community members had been chipping away at restoration, painting and maintenance projects.

The hall has had a new roof and heat pumps and some insulation had been installed.

In the past the hall had a reputation for being cold, which had put people off hiring it, he said.

"So now we’ve got the heating in there, we’re finding that’s more of a drawcard for people to use it."

It was now booked most Saturdays and the Tisbury Primary School and a creative dance group were frequent users.

Mr Byers hoped Burt Munro Challenge organisers would include the hall in their annual event as the hall had been used in the making of The World’s Fastest Indian — the story of Burt Munro.

To celebrate its 110th birthday, the doors are being opened to stall holders.

"We want to have a wee get-together, get the community to come and have a look at the hall.

"It’s not a money-making exercise. It’s just a wee sort of mini celebration.

"We want everybody to come ... We’ve said to all the market stall holders, ‘come and have a free day’."

While market stalls will be hosted inside, food trucks will be set up outside.

Children’s activities, raffles and entertainment will also be included in the birthday celebration.

- By Toni McDonald