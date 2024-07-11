Added cheer for Park visitors

Daffodils are being planted at Queen’s Park in the Memory Lane area. PHOTO: Files

Queens Park is set to get a little brighter.

More than 850 daffodil bulbs have been planted in an area now known as Memory Lane in a partnership with the Invercargill Loss and Grief Centre.

Invercargill Loss and Grief Centre Director Caroline Loo said Memory Lane aimed to provide the community with an outdoor remembrance space.

"We really wanted to create a beautiful outdoor space that the entire community could benefit from by lifting their spirits.

"Everybody loves daffodils, they’re a sign of hope and when spring comes, we all breathe a sigh of relief that winter is over. The ground and the whenua show us that the seasons are changing, it lifts our mood and it really does feel like we step out of the darkness and into the light."

Located opposite the duck pond, Memory Lane is in the same area where a large tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old, fell into the duck pond after some extremely high winds last August.

Invercargill City Council Queens Park team leader Leigh McAulay said the partnership with the Loss and Grief Centre was a great community initiative for both organisations.

"People come to Queens Park for many reasons and some of those include taking time out to remember those that we have lost.

"We’re hopeful that the hundreds of daffodils will bring a smile to people’s faces, add a little bit of cheer into their day and help with their healing."

Mrs McAulay said the bulbs were expected to bloom in the next six to eight weeks in line with the arrival of spring.

Permanent signage would be erected in the area and later in the year members of the public would have the opportunity to "sponsor a bulb" for next year’s planting in remembrance of someone they’ve lost.