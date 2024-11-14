Amazing chase a race against the clock

Southland Business Chamber team members dressed up for their Amazing Chase last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fun and crazy race, a team-bonding exercise or a Christmas do.

The Southland Business Chamber is organising The Amazing Chase Southland — City Edition, where businesses can solve puzzles, complete challenges and work together to beat the clock, all while having fun.

Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said she used years of experience organising the game for her workplaces’ social clubs to create the event which would fill Invercargill’s CBD with colour, fun and crazy costumes on November 29 and 30.

"For years, I have been organising these for workplaces for their social clubs or their Christmas parties or mid-year functions ... and then we had the idea to expand it to all businesses and people that wanted to be part of a city-CBD kind of race or chase.

"The idea is so everyone can get involved and bring some hype to the CBD and get some foot traffic around and people in town."

She said lots of businesses were on board and would have secret clues in their windows for people to figure out.

The clues would be related to Southland, she said.

"It’s a race with the flavour of Southland and it is really exciting to have the business community getting involved to participate and make a fun day out for people."

Teams were encouraged to dress up for the occasion and to also challenge their competitors to make the fun day out even more exciting.

The chamber team said the event could accommodate 50 teams of four for each day and it included two pit stops throughout the race where all competitors would come together for food, drinks and team challenges.

Interested teams should register by tomorrow to guarantee their spots, she said.

"We’ll trial it and then take on the feedback and do it next year — see what works and what doesn’t.

"It is just something fun and different which can be a great team-bonding exercise and even a Christmas do."