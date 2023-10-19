Back in jail after breaching bail

An alleged murderer who was on the run for two weeks will be behind bars awaiting his trial.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 28, is charged with murdering Chad Terrance Parekura and attempting to murder Austin Jazz McGregor.

The offending allegedly occurred on April 23 last year, outside the Invercargill Courthouse in Don St.

Wharekura was released on electronically monitored bail, but breached his conditions and could not be located.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on September 15 and the defendant handed himself in on October 1, in Hamilton.

Counsel Sonia Vidal did not make an application for her client to be readmitted to bail.

Justice Jonathan Eaton commended the defendant for handing himself in and said it meant granting him bail was "not completely regretted" by the court.

"I acknowledge that you handed yourself in ... that was not insignificant.

"After a mishap, it seems we’re back on track for the trial," he said.

Wharekura’s trial is scheduled for February 12 in the High Court at Invercargill.