Bantam fans mark 75 years

BSA Bantam motorcyclists (from left) Tracy, 58, and Joe Eagles, 62, Paul Gilchrist, 79, Mike Marshall, 78, Ashley Blair, 77, and Graham Lloyd, 83, at Stirling Point in Bluff before they set off on their trip up the country on Tuesday morning, with Ian Blair holding the NZ BSA owners club sign in the back.

To celebrate 75 years of a classic British motorcycle, six enthusiasts are off on an adventure from Bluff to Cape Reinga.

On Tuesday, Ashley Blair, Graham Lloyd, Paul Gilchrist, Mike Marshall, and Tracy and Joe Eagles set off on their BSA Bantams from Stirling Point in Bluff on a 14-day trip up the country.

The BSA Bantam is a Britishtwo-stroke motorcycle that wasproduced in Small Heath Birmingham between 1948 and 1971 by the Birmingham Small Arms Company.

Mr Blair said the Bantams were initially just a "going-to-work" bike until New Zealand woman Joy McKean rode her 150cc around the world in 1955 and British woman Mary Siever went around the world on one in 1967.

Mr Blair said their trip was to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Bantam as well as to show it was more than just a going-to-work bike.

"The idea is it’s not a race, we’re just taking our time and we’re not out to break any speed records or anything, the main idea is to get there.

"If we’re not having fun, we’re not doing it right."

The small convoy would travel about 200km a day in deference to the age of the bikes and the riders, Mr Blair said.

They would stop at Ms McKean’s grave in Rangiwahia, a village in the North Island, and have a small celebration.