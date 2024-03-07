Bluff market on the move

Bluff's monthly Thieves Alley Market is on the move.

The unique and popular market has a new date and a new location with the March event scheduled for this Saturday at the Bluff Oyster Festival Site in Barrow St.

Previously the market was held on the last Saturday of the month in the rustic alley next to the Eagle Hotel.

While it was a great venue, it was always weather dependent while the Oyster Festival Site offers cover and shelter for any inclement weather.

Organiser Frazer Murdoch said the covered venue offered the opportunity to hold the market all year round.

“In the past, we have scheduled the markets over the summer months only but now we are not limited to summer. We can also be confident on any date we go for that we will not have to cancel should the weather let us down.”

The market, which features a wide range of unique stalls, also incorporates a Steampunk theme promoted by the Badarserebel (Frazer Murdoch), a local dieselpunk/steampunk creator, plus his gorgeous partner in crime Tara Bladewing (Megan Taylor).

Future dates will be announced soon but there may be a pause when the expected demolition of the Club Hotel takes place.

- By Lindsay Beer