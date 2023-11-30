Clean sweep

PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Southland Girls’ High School year pupils Karscell Teremoana-Moaoke (left) and Kayda Oti wiped out the competition playing for the Cook Islands Kuki Airani rugby league team in the Pacific series tournament in Christchurch last week.

They played teams representing Samoa, Tonga and Fiji.

The girls said it was an awesome experience blending their culture with sport and socialising with their peers. They were humble about their unbeaten record saying it "felt good" to win every game.