Day out to inspire a new generation of engineers

Albert Einstein once said scientists navigate that which already is, while engineers create that which has never been created.

His words reflect the importance of this profession to not only New Zealand but the world.

It is estimated the engineering sector generates about $18billion a year for the country’s economy, which is about 5.5% of our GDP.

With this in mind, Great South will be promoting the Professional Engineering Day Out at SIT on September 19 for school children and anyone keen on a career in engineering.

Mayors Task Force for Jobs co-ordinator Elizabeth Wyatt said the event was designed to introduce secondary school students to the world of engineering and create excitement about the possibilities it offered.

"It's a growing industry to work in and engineers, I guess, shape how we view the world and how we operate in the world.

"Engineers are responsible for so many ways of living, and that's such an important career."

The event would also include presentations showcasing the importance of engineering in various industries, engaging hands-on activities, discussions on the different professional engineering fields and career pathways as well as an opportunity for industry networking.

One of the activities planned will be a demonstration from Southern Institute of Technology engineering students of a piece of material they created.

"I haven't seen it in action before, but apparently it's a piece of material that they've engineered, and apparently it can't be broken," Ms Wyatt said.

"So students will try to see if they can break it and it's basically just showing how incredible engineering is."

The event was also the first step of the Matata Initiative in Southland which was a project aimed to lift the numbers of Māori and Pasifika young people who undertake four-year degrees in engineering or technology and go on to launch professional careers in those industries, she said.

The Matata Initiative had its genesis over 100 years ago, growing from the teaching experiences of the mother of Dick Earle, one of the initiative's funders, in Matata in Bay of Plenty.

Her conversations with her son about the inequities faced by Māori students left a lasting impression, inspiring Mr Earle and his wife, Mary, to make the bequest that led to its creation.

The "day out" is the first module of the programme which also includes the accelerator programme — designed to provide students with immersive experiences in real engineering workplaces — and mentorship, which provides personalised guidance and support for the student.

Ms Wyatt encouraged interested students to get in touch with their careers advisers or to contact Great South.

"Engineering is a rewarding pathway," she said.

"They find solutions to issues using their knowledge in science, maths and logic and play an important role in the way humans function in the world — which may sound very deep but, without engineers, life wouldn’t be the same as it is today."