Eleven cars ordered off road during crackdown

Police found multiple issues with some of the vehicles during an operation in Southland last weekend. PHOTO: NZ POLICE/ SUPPLIED

Police ordered 11 vehicles off the road and issued dozens of infringement notices in a crackdown on illegal street racing in Southland last weekend.

Road policing staff and two VTNZ vehicle inspectors stopped 36 vehicles and inspected 18 overnight on Saturday, Acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley said.

Nine pink stickers and two green stickers were issued, ordering 11 of the vehicles off the road.

Of the remaining seven, six had minor issues and only one had no faults, he said.

Police issued 38 infringement notices as well, he said.

Notable issues were modified and uncertified suspensions and wheels, expired warrants of fitness and/or registrations, and a few vehicles with rust and badly worn tyres.

Two of the vehicles were described as the worst the inspectors had seen in a long time.

Acting Snr Sgt Shirley said it was a "great effort" by road policing staff.

"We are glad to see these vehicles ordered off our roads, these vehicles are a risk to not only those who choose to drive them, but to other road users and members of the public.

"We will continue our work to identify and stop these drivers and ask Southlanders who witness this behaviour or have information that could assist in identifying these vehicles to please contact police." — APL