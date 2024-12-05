Environmental view: As temperatures rise, water safety a number one priority

Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer

It's great to see some good weather and temperatures warming up as we all look towards the holiday season.

To help keep you safe doing the things you enjoy this summer, there’s lots of good data online.

Lawa.org.nz has results from regional council water quality monitoring at popular swimming spots at rivers, lakes and beaches across Southland and throughout the country, so you can check it out wherever you go.

Summer is the time when we see more toxic algae blooms in our rivers and lakes. Toxic algae can make people unwell, especially little ones, and can be fatal to dogs who are attracted to its musty smell. So be sure to check before you get in the water and if you’re unsure what to look for, have a look on www.es.govt.nz

Our harbourmaster and the maritime team will be out and about on Southland’s lakes again this summer. Safety is our number one focus. It makes a big difference if you know the rules and do all your pre-boating and safety checks before you get on the water. Having everyone in well-fitted lifejackets and two forms of communication on-board is essential.

It’s never been easier to access readings on rainfall, river levels and flows, climate, air quality and soil moisture on the Environment Southland data portal. The portal is now much more mobile friendly, increasing people’s accessibility to real-time data and our webcam network.

If you haven’t already, download the Antenno app for alerts about toxic algae, flood warnings and more.

During the holidays our office will be closed from Monday, December 23 to Monday, January 6, although we will have some of our team on call throughout that time.

I wish you a safe and happy summer.

— Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer