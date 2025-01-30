Event a journey of freedom and friendship

Oz trike owner Mark Devery says peace and positive mental health are two of the benefits of the Burt Munro Challenge. Thousands of Burt Munro Challenge participants brave the inaugural challenge because of their lust for speed and thrills.

For one Southlander, it is about going on a journey of freedom and seeking positive mental health.

Next week, Tuatapere trike rider Mark Devery will join hundreds of racers and visitors as they converge on Waihōpai for their annual motorcycle fix.

Most motorcyclists will parade themselves chasing sonic speed titles with engineered bravado, but for Mr Devery, it is peace and not pace that will set him apart.

"I've lived down here all my life, honestly, I've never owned a motorbike before I owned this.

"I had a few events happened to me a few years ago.

"I just needed to get that space and this is what did it and it's just fantastic," he said.

This year marks his third year taking on the Burt Munro Challenge and he applauds the benefits of taking part in such a "freeing" event.

"I will be riding with a group that supports Black Dog, it's about (managing) depression.

"The founder of it has gone through depression, and we've all been through it," he said.

"So it's been quite good because there's a group of us, and you can sit there and you can talk if you want to or you can just ride," Mr Devery said.

Since racking up hundreds of kilometres on his "orangutan orange", 1600vw motor, Oz trike, Mr Devery has expanded his friendship circle and social life thanks to the event.

"The Burt is always fun and you get out to the different events like the speedway.

"You're not down here very often, so it gives us a chance and we can take off for a ride.

"We call it curing life's problems," he said with a laugh.