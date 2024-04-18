Large turnout of crafty people

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A steady stream of curious Southlanders perused the aisles at the weekend, seeking bespoke arts and crafts.
"People are out and about and it’s going really well," Crafters@Latitude Market president Wendy Butler said.
"We have about four vendors who are not from Invercargill and there’s a woman who came from Teviot who does jams and chutneys."
Six of the vendors were new to the Invertible craft market, including Rachēe Matehe, who was selling crafts and jewellery designed by her brother, artist Quintin Akuhata.
Vendor Sharon Smith has been attending the Crafters market for three years and has generated a following for her upcycled blankets which are turned into jackets.
"I love getting into the stories from families who say here’s my mother’s blanket or my grandmother’s," she said.
"People come up to me and ask if I can make them something out of their blankets and I tell them to just text me."
- By Nina Tapu