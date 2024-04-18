Large turnout of crafty people

The crowd browses the stalls at Crafters@Latitude Market in Invercargill last weekend.

Sixty-five stalls drew crowds to the Crafters@Latitude Market at the Southland Indoor Bowls Centre last weekend.

A steady stream of curious Southlanders perused the aisles at the weekend, seeking bespoke arts and crafts.

"People are out and about and it’s going really well," Crafters@Latitude Market president Wendy Butler said.

"We have about four vendors who are not from Invercargill and there’s a woman who came from Teviot who does jams and chutneys."

Six of the vendors were new to the Invertible craft market, including Rachēe Matehe, who was selling crafts and jewellery designed by her brother, artist Quintin Akuhata.

Sharon Smith upcycles old blankets into jackets and bags.

"This is the first crafters market that I’ve ever done and I was quite nervous at first, but I’ve got a good feeling now," Ms Matehe said.

Vendor Sharon Smith has been attending the Crafters market for three years and has generated a following for her upcycled blankets which are turned into jackets.

"I love getting into the stories from families who say here’s my mother’s blanket or my grandmother’s," she said.

"People come up to me and ask if I can make them something out of their blankets and I tell them to just text me."

- By Nina Tapu