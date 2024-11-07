New nail salon owner follows her dreams

Invercargill woman Zarryn Boyce opened Polysh Nails on Dee St. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

When she was a child, people told Zarryn Boyce opening a nail salon was a silly idea.

However, at 23, the Invercargill woman decided to follow her heart.

In September, she opened Polysh Nails on Dee St which she describes as "top-notch nail services".

"I was about 12 when I got my first proper nails done because of dancing and I was like, ‘I want to do that, that would be so fun.’

"But I thought in my own head that opening a nail salon just wasn’t going to work as I had a lot of people when I was younger telling me it was a silly idea and it wasn’t a proper job."

She spent a couple of months living in New York last year and that was when she reconnected with her passion.

She had already completed a certificate in nail technology and felt it was the right time to open her dream business in her hometown.

"There were so many nail salons around [in New York] and I was like, ‘I can do it, like it’s possible.’

"And then we came home and that was the big plan to get this open ... It was just a case of finding the location and it kind of combines all my favourite things — make people happy, get to do pretty little pictures on the nails, to be creative — It’s just great."

During the first couple of months, she juggled the salon with her job as a barista — but her business picked up faster than she expected so she resigned from her position and was now investing all her time into the salon.

"It’s been crazy, the amount of people that are just booking in advance and my spaces just get filled up.

"It’s crazy. I didn’t think it was going to go so well, so fast."

Ms Boyce offered "everything gel" — from manicures, nail art, repairs and strengthening to gel extensions.

She said her main focus was on nail health and she wanted to create a place which was fun and funky and welcoming to everyone.

"And obviously I love good yarn. It’s even cooler because I get to spend that one-on-one time with the person so they can just talk away."

She said to see her place opened was a dream come true — especially being able to accomplish that at such a young age.

Ms Boyce hoped to be an inspiration for young entrepreneurs across the region.

"To see the logo on the window I was like ‘wow, I made it.’

"I’m extremely proud of myself and I think sometimes we can undermine ourselves and think we’re not good enough to do something — but you’re never going to know until you try.

"Sometimes staying in your comfort zone, you’re just not going to grow so in order to grow, just do it and go after your dreams."