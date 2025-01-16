Record entries for 110th Winton show

Annabelle Edward, 10, gently guides the horse Bailey Shepherd, 10, is riding at the Winton A&P Show held at the Winton Racecourse last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED A record number of dairy cattle entries for this year's Winton A&P Show reflects the popularity of the annual Southland event, which also hits its 110th milestone this Saturday.

The family fun day continues its winning streak of blending the agricultural and pastoral wonderland with a community-carnival atmosphere.

Winton A&P Association secretary Diane Goodall was impressed with the dairy cattle section, which had a record 80 entries.

``The rest of the entries are on par with last year so we have shearing, we have woodchoppers, and then this year the Southland civil contractors are hosting their excavator operators competition.''

Two to three thousand people are expected to attend the event for plenty of activities including a petting zoo, XO Church Community Carnival, free face painting and carnival games and the home industries and children's sections.

A&P organisers had been ``pretty lucky'' in relation to good weather over the years, so ``clear blue skies'' would draw in the crowds, Ms Goodall said.

``There'll be tonnes of food trucks and probably 50 trade sites.

``They vary from home-made crafts to machinery and basically everything in between including greenhouses,'' she said.

The Winton A&P Show will go ahead at the Winton Racecourse regardless of weather.

Visitors were encouraged to come prepared for all sorts of weather and activities.

Gates open at 8am. Eftpos is available and cash is accepted.

For more information contact Diane Goodall on 021 100-1082 or go to wintonapshow.co.nz