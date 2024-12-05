Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

Christmas celebrations kicked off last weekend with the Southland Santa Parade but there is much more to come. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

After a successful Southland Santa Parade last weekend, people across the region will still have many opportunities to celebrate the holiday spirit — and even have an encounter with Santa Claus over the next few weeks.

From variety shows to picnics in the park and parades — there will be events for all tastes and ages.

The Christmas cheer officially arrives in Bluff on Sunday when the town’s annual Santa Parade and Christmas in the Bluff Gala Day takes place from 1pm.

Crafts, entertainment and plenty of games for the children will be on offer at the oyster festival site and Santa swaps his sleigh for a Bluff Coastguard boat for the occasion.

South Alive will also be hosting its Christmas Party on Saturday with plenty of activities, and Great South will hold a Christmas Market on Esk St, Invercargill, on the same day to help people get their Christmas shopping sorted.

The festive spirit has already kicked off at ILT Stadium Southland with the Murihiku Christmas Tree Festival.

However, next weekend, the celebrations will take over with the Merry Little Christmas Concert on December 15 for children aged 8 and under, the ILT Christmas Variety Show Dress Rehearsal on December 18 and the ILT Christmas Variety Show the following day, which has sold out.

Stadium general manager Jo Hutton said these events were a highlight of the year for them.

"It is the 24th year of the Christmas show, which is already one of the favourites of the community. I attended for the first time last year and I was blown away at this big professional show.

"There will be more than 200 performers showcasing Southland’s talent. It is amazing, really."

Next weekend there will also be plenty of events for all ages and pockets.

Christmas at the Races on Saturday is a chance to dress up and have a good time at the Ascot Park Raceway, while on Sunday, Invercargill’s Queens Park will be taken over by live entertainment and children’s activities with the fifth edition of Christmas at the Park.

Organiser Blair Savory said this year the event would have a new format, but the public would need to come along to find out what exactly it was.

However, he guaranteed local talents, games, more than 30 food and market stalls, as well as Santa Claus, to ensure the free family-friendly event was a success.

"It’s just a good way for families to kick off the festive season and they can ... get together and have a bit of a day out and picnic in the park and listen to some entertainment.

"It’s like every year it’s getting a little bit bigger and that was our plan right from the start — to start modestly and then grow."

On December 14, Te Anau will also host its Christmas parade and Fun in the Park event with bouncy castles, entertainment and many activities starting from noon.

In Riverton, celebrations are already under way with the Magical Christmas Doors.

The event, which started in 2019, has become a popular one for families across the region who walk the Mores Scenic Reserve to find "well more" than 100 Christmas decorations along the track.

Organiser Tanya Coyler said one of the highlights this year was the gingerbread lane and a gold coin donation was encouraged.

"I think this event became such a special one because it was made by the community and all the pieces there were made up by people from Southland."

While the event finishes on December 30, the Riverton community will once again gather for the Christmas parade at 7pm on December 24 before children go home to eagerly await a visit from Santa Claus.