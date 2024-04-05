Stags announce coaching lineup

A blend of experience and fresh perspectives will lead the SBS Bank Southland Stags into the 2024 season.

Rugby Southland confirmed the coaching lineup this week, with the aim of leading the team to success in the National Provincial Competition.

Matt Saunders, in his capacity as Rugby Southland’s Director of Rugby, will take the helm overseeing the programme. After a year of observation, Saunders said he was ready to take a more hands-on approach, bringing his wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to guide the team.

‘‘As we focus on developing our players, it’s equally important to develop our next generation of coaches. We have a talented group of coaches who are dedicated to nurturing our players and fostering a culture of excellence.’’

Into his third season, James Wilson will play a pivotal role in the preparation leading up to the team’s assembly in July. His expertise and dedication were expected to be instrumental in shaping the team’s performance, especially in the attack.

Daryl Thompson would continue his invaluable contribution as a forwards coach with a specific scrum focus, Saunders said.

‘‘His expertise in these areas is unparalleled, and we’re fortunate to have him on board.’’

Former Stags international Lock Kane Thompson has joined Rugby Southland and the Stags coaching group. With a focus on the forwards and lineouts, Thompson brings a wealth of experience, having played 33 tests for Samoa and is the forwards and defence coach of the New Orleans Gold in Major League Rugby (MLR).

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell said Thompson’s addition to the coaching staff was a significant boost for the coaching group and team.

‘‘The vision of having good people with an ingrained connection to Southland lead and coach this team is key,’’ Mitchell said.

Thompson will join the Stags coaching group at the conclusion of the MLR season, further enriching the coaching expertise available to the team.

Rugby Southland also acknowledged the development of a second tier of local club and representative coaches had been identified as potential future Southland-level coaching talents, who will have the opportunity to work alongside the Stags coaching group to further hone their skills and expertise.

‘‘The development of another group of aspiring coaches underscores our ongoing dedication to building a stronger rugby community in Southland,’’ Saunders said.

David Hall, who has previously served as a co-coach for the Stags, has also joined the Community Rugby team as the club coach education lead. Hall’s expertise and dedication to the sport will be instrumental in further enhancing coaching standards at the grassroots level within the Southland community.

The SBS Bank Southland Stags are gearing up for an exciting season ahead, and with a talented coaching lineup in place, the team is poised for success on the field.