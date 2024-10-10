Stags end season on impressive high

Southland centre Isaac Te Tamaki (playing his 50th match for the Stags) tackles North Harbour right wing Kade Banks with prop Jack Sexton in close support. PHOTOS: DARYLL WINTER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Southland Stags finished their season in fine style, beating North Harbour 59-35 at Bekhuis Park in Invercargill on a glorious Saturday afternoon.

Rugby Park was renamed Bekhuis Park last week as a tribute to lock Josh Bekhuis, who was making a record-breaking 144th appearance for Southland.

North Harbour was expected to win this game but they were blown off the park by the fired up Stags team.

Stags second five Faletoi Peni celebrates scoring his team’s seventh try.

The big crowd of loyal supporters were treated to six tries from the Stags within the first 30 minutes.

No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa scored the opening try, while the next one was a length-of-the-field effort where wing Michael Manson outpaced the cover defence and offloaded a perfectly timed pass to halfback Lachie Albert to score.

Hooker Jack Taylor scored the next three tries off the back of some accurate phases of play from the forward pack. Wing Rory van Vught was next to dot down and Semisi charged over for his second try just before halftime.

With a lead of 47-7 at halftime, the Southland fans who had been basking in the heat could hardly believe the improvement in rugby skills and the weather.

Southland halfback Lachie Albert scores the Stags’ first try, despite the attempted tackle of North Harbour right wing Kade Banks.

Midfielder Faletoi Peni and fullback Jake Strachan each scored well-deserved tries in the second half.

Harbour scored four tries in the second half but that never seriously threatened the almost unbelievable nine tries and seven conversions compiled by the Stags.

Tupou Ta’ealoa, Taylor and Manson played some of their best rugby on Saturday. Midfielder Isaac Te Tamaki played his 50th game, while his Pirates Old Boys team-mate Kaea Nikora Balloch made his debut late in the game at first five-eighth.

The coaching team of Matt Saunders, James Wilson, Dale McLeod, Kane Thompson and captain Sean Withy deserved the result on Saturday after a frustrating season where the team had shown their potential but had not been consistent enough.

Southland left wing Rory Van Vugt and North Harbour centre Moses Leo contest a high ball.

The South Island U16 Tournament in Christchurch was held last weekend. The Southland A team beat Nelson Bays 25-24 on day one and Canterbury Metro Black 39-19 on day two. Southland took on the other unbeaten team Otago Metro in the Cup Final and lost 28-22.

The Southland Spikers U16 team also performed well at the tournament. The Spikers beat North Canterbury 21-12 and beat Buller 31-21. In the bowl final, the Spikers went down in a tough contest 13-10 to Otago Country.

The South Island under 18 girls tournament was also in Christchurch and got under way on Sunday.

By John Langford