Taonga blessed at funeral home

J Fraser & Sons staff surround carver Greg Houkamau (fifth from right) at the unveiling and blessing of the taonga at the funeral home in Invercargill.

The freeing of sacredness was at the heart of a special ceremony held at a Southland funeral home.

J Fraser & Sons held an unveiling and blessing of a taonga at their Invercargill premises last week in collaboration with local kaiwhakairo (carver) Greg Houkamau (Ngāti Porou).

The purpose of the pāpono raupapa (combined event) was to create a safe space and implement culturally sound practices.

Last year, Mr Houkamau was approached by the funeral directors for advice on how to lead their team in that space.

"I met with Rachael Crothers first and then I spoke with Wilson Fraser.

"The result of that korero was me carving a taonga and being asked to come down to bless it.

"I found the totara in Tuatapere; it was a bit rusty with a lot of borer through it.

"The piece just spoke to me," Mr Houkamau said.

He named the piece of totara "whakanoa" (freeing of sacredness).

"The [funeral home] is tapu (sacred), so I wanted to do something that was safe, to keep them and myself safe.

"In Maori concepts we have complementary opposites.

"Tapu is sacred and noa is free so it’s about freeing that sacredness," Mr Houkamau said.

The unveiling of the plaque and blessing of the taonga had now made the space tika (right) for whanau to visit. They could interact with their loved ones that had died in a culturally appropriate way.

The plaque and the water vessel have been installed in the funeral home foyer.

"When people go into a tapu (sacred) place they cleanse themselves."

Changing the water daily and saying karakia over the wai (water) was integral to the funeral home’s new practices.

Funeral director Wilson Fraser felt the ceremony last Tuesday was remarkable.

"It seemed very right and appropriate, and in some ways the timing of it all with Matariki just came about," Mr Fraser said.

Mr Houkamau echoed his sentiments and indicated things were meant for a reason and everything just fell into place as it coincided with Matariki.

"It’s about kotahitanga. We are all New Zealanders, it’s great when we can all work together as one."