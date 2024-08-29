Waikaia judge at Games

Helen Christie

International equestrian judge and steward Helen Christie, of Waikaia in northern Southland, has had an action-packed month.

Christie was officiating at the eventing competition at the Olympic Games at the end of last month, and after returning from Paris, she went to events in Australia and India.

Paris was the seventh Games that she has officiated at; beginning with Sydney in 2000, followed by Athens, Hong Kong, London, Rio, Tokyo (chief steward) and Paris.

She was one of over 50 stewards at the eventing in Paris, overseeing the 65 competitors and their horses.

The stewards make sure everybody sticks to the strict rules that ensure all horses and riders are on an equal playing field. They also keep an eye on horse welfare and keep operations running smoothly in the stables and practise areas.

The equestrian events began on July 27 and ran though until August 6. They were held in the morning and at night because of the heat and humidity.

The three equestrian disciplines are jumping, dressage and cross-country.

Christie was the only steward from the southern hemisphere at the equestrian events, which were held at the Palace of Versailles, 35km from Paris.

She often travels to elite competitions overseas in her role as an international eventing judge.