We have a winner!

Southland Stags and All Blacks players Sevu Reece (left) and Ethan de Groot chose Grace's picture as the winner of the colouring-in competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Invercargill girl was "over the moon" when she found out she was the winner of our colouring-in competition.

The Southland Express, along with the SBS Southland Stags and cartoonist Shaun Yeo, ran the contest, which received more than 20 colourful entries. Eleven-year-old Grace Leti was the big winner.

Her art was chosen by Stags and All Blacks players Ethan de Groot and Sevu Reece.

Grace Leti, 11, with some of the items she won from the Southland Stags and the Southland Express last week. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

"I am very happy and excited about this — it made my school holidays way more fun."

She won a merchandise kit from the Stags as well as tickets to watch the last home game against North Harbour on the weekend.

"I watched most of the games but I think now this one will be more special," she said last week.

The Southland Express wanted to thank all the readers who took part in the competition.