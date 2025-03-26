$60,000 feature race

The prestigious group 2 Macca Lodge New Zealand Kindergarten Stakes will be the feature event of a quality day of harness racing at Young Quinn Raceway in Wyndham on Sunday.

The Kindergarten Stakes is raced over a mile for a stake of $60,000 and has been won by some of the great names of New Zealand harness racing including Young Quinn in 1972, the horse the course is named after. Young Quinn was one of Southland’s best pacers and won major races including the 1975 Miracle Mile in Sydney and the 1975 Interdominion Pacing Final.

Other races on the programme on Sunday include the $40,000 group 3 Champagne Stakes, heat 3 of the Alabar NZ Southern Supremacy Series and the Hunter Family Handicap Pace.

The day will be supported by a family fun day of entertainment featuring the heads and tails game, with a $150 Prezzy Card on offer, plus plenty of free entertainment for children including mini Jeeps, a bouncy castle, sack races, a scavenger hunt and lolly scramble. Kidz Kartz racing will also be on the programme.

The action will start from 12.05pm and admission is free.

Bring the gazebo or a picnic blanket and enjoy some top-quality harness racing along with some great entertainment.

By Lindsay Beer