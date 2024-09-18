Adequate moisture key for azaleas, rhododendrons

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Clematis, which has its peak flowering next month, is often left to grow unchecked, but most types can be pruned hard after flowering. Cut C. montana to 1m above ground, leaving only a main stem with two to four buds to develop.
Plant pansies and violas. Regularly remove faded flowers and seed pods to prolong the flowering displays, a practice also invaluable with other annuals and perennials, such as dahlias, sweet peas, asters, roses and calendulas.
Any dahlias left in the soil during winter can now be lifted and divided for replanting during the next four weeks. Lift clumps of tubers with a fork and, with a sharp knife, remove individual tubers, ensuring each has a large piece of stem with a sturdy growth bud attached. Before replanting, add plenty of compost or well-rotted stable manure. Add lime, at the rate of 100g a square metre, and replant the tubers with the growth bud about 5cm below the surface.
Roses should have been pruned by now. If not, this should be done as soon as possible or flowering will be late and blooms disappointing.
When bulbs grown in pots for indoor or patio displays have finished their flowering, plant them in a corner of the garden to recuperate. It will probably take a year or two before they will flower properly again. — The Star Garden Book