All the fun of the fair, by night

St Mary’s school pupils (from left) Max Copland, 7, Hattie Moseby, 7, Ollie Braithwaite, 6, Charlie Tremaine, 8, and Ivy Mulqueen, 8, are all excited for the fair. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A great community event will be held on Saturday when St Mary’s School hosts a night fair.

President of the home and school Vanessa Bennett said the fair was for everyone to enjoy.

"All are welcome.

"It’s not just for St Mary’s, the community is welcome," Mrs Bennett said.

The event provided a great sense of community and helped to fund projects at the school, she said.

"It’s a big fundraiser for the school ... it all goes back into the school."

The weather looked hopeful for the day, she said.

"It’s looking pretty good.

"A little bit of rain in the morning and then it’s clear," Mrs Bennett said.

There would be plenty of stall holders, as well as pony rides, face painting and bouncy castles to keep everyone entertained, she said.

The fair starts at 4pm at the school and finishes at 7pm.

Entry was by gold coin donation, she said.

