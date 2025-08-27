Aust owners witness new horse win

With winning horse She’s Crunchy at the Gore Harness Racing Club’s meeting on Sunday are (from left) new owners Steve and Donna Skilton, from Australia, new trainers Dean and Mark Belford, and driver Nathan Williamson. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Most horses cross the Ditch to meet their owners.

But in Gore on Sunday it was the other way round.

She’s Crunchy had a commanding win in the Southern Surge Series Final mobile pace for 3-year-olds and older.

The Nathan Williamson 3-year-old filly won by nearly five lengths in what was an outstanding day of racing at the Gore track.

She’s Crunchy will now head across the Tasman to race in Queensland.

New owners Steve and Donna Skilton, from Redcliffe, just outside Brisbane, were on hand to watch their charge triumph and would have been licking their lips thinking of the possibilities of what is ahead of them.

Also on hand were new trainers Dean and Mark Belford.

Club president Chris Wilson said many horses from the South ended up in Australia and the first time the horse saw their new owners was after they got off the plane.

Driver Nathan Williamson wins with She’s Crunchy at the Gore Harness Racing Club’s Southern Surge Finals Day on Sunday.

But Mr and Mrs Skilton decided to come the other way and lapped up the fine weather in Gore and had the added bonus of watching She’s Crunchy win.

She’s Crunchy, with three wins from three starts, will be one to watch when she starts racing in Australia.

The Southern Surge meeting was a successful day for the Gore club. Mr Wilson said seven track records were set.

The track had been worked on which led to the smart times.

Mr Wilson would be standing down as president, having come to his second stint in the role.

Oamaru trainer Phil Williamson ran into some truck issues heading to Gore but impressed when he got there as Tarragindi ran to a classy victory in another final.

Raced by the trainer’s wife Bev, the 3-year-old showed his class when he won under a hold for driver Matthew Williamson. — Additional reporting HRNZ

