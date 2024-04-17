Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

I’ve been watching quite a lot of the UFC

What are you reading and why?

To be honest I don’t really do a lot of [reading]

What are you listening to and why?

I listen to some podcasts, like the Jo Rogan podcast is pretty good. Also just music in general, mainly on site.

Favourite weekend pastime?

Hanging out with friends and family and participating in sports.

Favourite place in Gore and why?

The Gore A&P Showgrounds