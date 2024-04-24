Slice of life

A group of Highlanders rugby players were in Gore on Thursday and paid a visit to the SBS Bank to meet fans. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews also attended and asked three young fans who their favourite Highlanders player was.

Sahvelle Mihaka, 9 (left) ... My favourite player is Jona Nareki.

Richie Marsh, 10 (centre) ... Billy Harmon.

Rhayden Marsh, 6 (right) ... One of the guys, but I can’t remember his name.