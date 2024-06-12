Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Poets Kay McKenzie and Jenny Powell visited the Gore District Library on Thursday to discuss and share their poetry. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews asked the pair what they enjoyed about travelling to Gore to share their writing.
Kay McKenzie, of Dunedin (left) ... It’s like coming back home to me, having gone to Gore High School (now Māruawai College). So it’s part of myself and my background.
Jenny Powell, of Dunedin (right) ... We love coming back to Gore. Gore audiences are so receptive to poetry. It really is just a celebration.