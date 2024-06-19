Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore Wanderers AFC players Ashton Wadsworth (left) and Corey Feenstra share their predictions for the Euro 2024 football tournament taking place in France this month with The Ensign reporter Richard Davison.
Ashton Wadsworth, 17 ... I predict England will win, and I’m looking forward to watching Cristiano Ronaldo (of Portugal) play, as it’s his final, legacy Euro tournament.
Corey Feenstra, 17 ... The Netherlands will win, obviously. Jude Bellingham is my pick for the tournament, as he’s a big name nowadays.