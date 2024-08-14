Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Murray Gray, of Mataura Mutton Pies, received highly commended in the gourmet section of the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards recently. The mutton pie tends to be a topic of discussion — some like them, some do not. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn took to the streets to ask a couple of people if they would try one of the award winning pies.
Paige O’Connor, of Gore (left) ... I have tried mutton before but I am not a fan whatsoever. However, I would try it in a pie to see if I would have a different opinion on it.
Megan Tredwell, of Gore (right) ... I have never tried mutton, but I do love pies. I would absolutely give it a go.