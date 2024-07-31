Slice of life

Amy McCabe, of Gore (left) ... "I absolutely love the diversity and the range of fashion involved in this event. I also love the fact that it’s a national event held in little old Gore."

Natalie Watson, of Gore (right) ... "I think the local talent and their creativity is what I enjoy seeing the most out of everything. We have such talent in our area and it shows in an event like this one. We have some very skilled designers here in Southland."