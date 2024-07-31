Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 36th annual Hokonui Fashion Design Awards were held in Gore at the weekend. Evelyn Thorn asked two attendees what they thought was best about the event.
Amy McCabe, of Gore (left) ... "I absolutely love the diversity and the range of fashion involved in this event. I also love the fact that it’s a national event held in little old Gore."
Natalie Watson, of Gore (right) ... "I think the local talent and their creativity is what I enjoy seeing the most out of everything. We have such talent in our area and it shows in an event like this one. We have some very skilled designers here in Southland."