Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The weekend flew by for some and not for others. At least it was good enough to get out and about to all parts of the region. Reporter Gerrit Doppenberg talks to a couple of Gore residents.
Hannah Henderson, 31, of Gore (left) ... My partner works as a veterinarian and I helped him over the weekend when he was called out to help a horse in Glenorchy.
Bailey Mackie, 26, of Gore (right) ... I spent my weekend riding horses. I love getting out in nature an disconnecting for a time.