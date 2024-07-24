Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Pioneer rugby team made Rugby Southland’s division one final for the first time in more than 30 years. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two of the club’s supporters what they thought of the team’s effort this year.
Leah McMath (left) ... I am really proud of the boys and all the hard work that they’ve put in. They’ve trained really hard. [I’m] proud of them for making the final and working as hard as they did today.
Taryn Ramage (right) ... I think their efforts this year were very gutsy. They had a lot of injuries like head knocks and to come away with a win in the semifinal to get here — unreal.