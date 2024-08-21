Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials were held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site at the weekend. The event is a fundraiser for Hospice Southland. The Ensign’s Sandy Eggleston asked two competitors what they enjoyed about the event.
Allan Stewart, of Alexandra (left) ... It’s a good cause. It’s a relaxed atmosphere and it’s a good catchup towards the end of the winter for dog triallers and young competitors starting off.
Geoff Allison, of Fairlie (right) ... It’s indoors. If it rains and it rains most of the time down here, we can keep dry. It’s a good challenge and they do a very good job of running it all.